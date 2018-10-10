Wazisomo Muliya drops a single titled ‘Moto’

After five years of silence, gospel singer Steve Wazisomo Muliya has dropped a single titled ‘Moto’ bragging on how sweet is living a God worshipping life.

Muliya attributed his silence to academic pressure revealing that he had to concentrate much on his degree program with University of Malawi (Polytechnic) and building his career behind the scenes.

“School requires concentration, therefore I had to take a break and also apart from that I had to listen to the Holy spirit in order to give my fans music full of substance,” he told Nyasa Times.

“Moto, which means fire, is a symbol of light, authority, protection from danger as well as victory, so this song is an eye opener to children of God to realize that they have power to fight evil,” he said.

Muliya added: “In Psalms 104 verse 4, the bible tells us that our God is the consuming fire and that He also surrounds us with the same fire. It also says he had made us to be that fire. So that’s the content of the song”.

The gospel singer said he is currently working on an album which is expected to be ready probably in December and people should expect an inspiring album full of maturity.

Produced at Classic records by Madela, ‘Moto’ is currently enjoying airplay in different local radio stations across the country.

