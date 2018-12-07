FISD dresses up semifinalists

Foundation For Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) who are sponsors of the FISD Challenge Cup on Thursday donated kits to semifinalists of this year’s competition.

The handover ceremony took place at Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) offices at Mpira Village in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

The semifinalists are Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Moyale Barracks.

The 2018 FISD Challenge Cup semifinal matches will be played this Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December 2018.

Both games according to FAM will be played at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the Capital Lilongwe.

The first semifinal match will involve Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Moyale Barracks on Saturday before another cracker and mouth watering fixture between wounded Buffaloes Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets who were both eliminated in the continental CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, FISD Company is running a predict and win competition to enable soccer lovers across the country directly yielded something from the competition.

The first 10 to predict the scores right will each win a stylish FISD branded T-Shirt.

Apart from the branded t-shirt, the first 5 to predict the correct full time scores will each also win K1000 worth of airtime.

To enter and win, supporters need to ”Like” and ”Share” the predict and win post on FISD Official Facebook Page before postin a comment.

