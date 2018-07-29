Fish Eagles beat Luwinga United in SIMSO Premier League

Fish Eagles Football Club on Saturday narrowly beat Luwinga United 1 nil at Mzuzu Stadium in the SISMSO Premier League.

Just five minutes into the game, Temwanani Msowoya received a beautiful cross from the rightand raced with the ball before lifting it over advancing goalkeeper Modikayi Mkandawire into the net to grant Fish Eagles an early lead.

Luwinga United came late into the game and their fierce attack four minutes before recess forced Fish Eagles defender Chifundo Phiri to handle the ball inside the 18 metre box resulting into a penalty. When Ntchindi Chikwezga stepped up to take the spot kick, Fish Eagles goalkeeperNorman Manda pulled a tremendous save to deny Luwinga United an equaliser.

In the second half, the two teams fought so hard to change the readings on the score sheet but it remained 1 nil in favour of Fish Eagles until the final whistle.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Luwinga United assistant coach, George Burundi Kaunda, said his team’s striking force was not effective but hopes to do well in the remaining three games before the end of first round.

Fish Eagles sponsor, Yoas Naphtali, said he was happy with the win against Luwinga United.

“So far so good for Fish Eagles. There is room for improvement but I am impressed with the way the team is performing. I was not surprised when Norman Manda saved that penalty. He has never conceded a penalty in open play since the season started. It was a tough game. I just hope we can do better in our last two games against Chitipa United and Lufita FC,” added Naphtali.

The win has moved Fish Eagles to third place on the log with 31 points from 17 games while Luwinga United are on position 13 with 19 points from 16 points

Chitipa United are still at the summit of the 20 team SISMSO Premier League log table with 40 points from 16 games followed Bolero United who have 36 points from 17 games.

