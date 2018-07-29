Chilima gets Livingstonia Synod nod on abolishing ‘evil’ quota system

Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP Church has given full support to Vice President Saulos Chilima’s candidature over his pragmatism by being the first politician to publicly denounce the quota system.

The synod General Secretary (GS), Reverend Levi Nyondo, said the church fully supports the stand Chilima has taken on the matter, arguing the policy was aimed disadvantaging and depriving people from the Northern Region of their right to education.

“The same day we congratulated him because this is what we have been asking the government to abolish for more than 10 years. But government has been deaf, with no response. So, if this [policy] can be abolished, we really thank him,” said Nyondo in an interview on Saturday.

But the GS said the church followers will tread cautiously over the matter, considering that local politicians are good at promising what they will not implement once elected into positions of their choice.

“But Malawians need to give him a chance. We have confidence in him because he has said it and he is the first politician of influence to come out strongly against the policy. Other presidents in the past have even failed to mention it. We are waiting that when he assumes power, Chilima will implement his anti-quota system policy. The answer is in his hands,” Nyondo said.

Chilima told thousands of people that gathered for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) launch in Lilongwe that he will abolish the equitable selection of students to public universities, arguing it was designed to serve interests of selfish politicians.

“Quota system is evil and satanic. I will abolish it the same day I have been elected to presidency. It is disenfranchising deserving students from the North based on their region of origin. That’s not acceptable!” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :