Aford-Chihana takes Mwenifumbo to court over contempt

In-house fighting continues on in the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) with a new development that the Frank Mwenifumbo camp—which keeps on insisting that it is the party’s rightful leadership—is facing a “contempt of court” in the High Court in Lilongwe.

AFORD president, Enoch Chihana, confirmed the development to Nyasa Times on Saturday saying all what the Mwenifumbo camp did surrounding the convention was legally unbecoming.

According to Chihana, former secretary general Christopher Ritchie, Dan Msowoya, Ernest Kanyenda and Revamp AFORD Movement (RAMO) leader, Owen Mumba, are some of the addressees of the “contempt of court document” signed by Justice Charles Mkandawire.

“Yes. They are in contempt of court for disobeying a court order which specially indicated that the convention should take place from the 1st of May at St Don Bosco in Lilongwe,” confirmed Chihana.

Apparently, the four are said to have booked Golden Peacock Hotel in the same city from 28 to 29th April for a parallel convention.

“They are also in contempt for doing a convention without the convention’s organizing committee—a committee which the court recognized that it should do all the convention arrangements,” said Chihana.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times reportedly understands that the Mwenifumbo camp is seeking mediation on the matter—a thing the Chihana camp has refused to accept.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :