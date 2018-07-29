MP Bisnowaty booted from own constituency for ‘lies’

Irate residents living in Area 25 of Malawi’s capital in Lilongwe on Friday chased away their legislator, David Bisnowaty, for allegedly not delivering on his campaign promises.

Nyasa Times understands that Bisnowaty—of Jewish descent—was in the area with plans to woe the constituents so that they re-elect him for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

He is MP for Lilongwe City Central constituency.

“But when he arrived people, especially, the youth turned up against him forcing him to flee the place,” an eye-witness told Nyasa Times.

He added: “Residents from the area are not satisfied with lack of projects like roads in the area as per promised by their parliamentarian.”

The legislator, who was elected as an independent but later defected to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was reportedly whisked away by a well-wisher.

He left his posh car behind.

With just nine months to the elections, most MPs are likely to experience the same for failure to deliver their campaign promises

