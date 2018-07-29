I’m hard worker and results oriented —SKC

Malawi’s vice president and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima, Saturday confidently spoke with his head high, saying he is a result oriented person who has always strived to propel the country forward.

“I am a hard worker, and once I’m given a job to do, I do it with all my might,” said Chilima, popularly known SKC by his followers, during an exclusive interview on Times Television hosted by award-winning journalist, Brian Banda.

According to Chilima, Malawians should prepare themselves to watch and listen to the Sunday rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre which will be broadcast live on the same Times TV.

“People should come en masse because that is where we will outline our practical manifesto,” he said.

The former Airtel Malawi boss whose security detail got trimmed by powers-that-be laughed at those that think the movement’s idea of creating a million jobs in a year is impossible.

“Actually, they said the US has failed to achieve such a milestone, but I ask them to re-do their research. The country created more than a million jobs in 2017 and yet there is low unemployment rate there.

“Our unemployment rate is high here, and that means we have an opportunity to create jobs. We need to have our factories working. We need to start moving things,” said Chilima.

Chilima, who recently fell out with his boss President Peter Mutharika, has since admitted that his name will appear on the ballot only if he is elected at a convention to be announced soon.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika, widow to president Bingu wa Mutharika, said Chilima is the only hope for change to replace her in-law, President Peter Mutharika.

Callista said she believes Chilima has what it takes to lead the country as hevjac the capacity, is visionary and youthful.

