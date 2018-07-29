First Lady hold fundraising luncheon for Beautify Malawi at Zomba State House

The First Lady Gertrude Mutharika says time has come for Malawians to make living hygienically a life style.

The first lady said this at Zomba State Lodge on Saturday when Beautify Malawi (BEAM) hosted a fundraising luncheon for the promotion of the Trust’s activities in Zomba and other eastern region districts.

“I have fond memories of Zomba as I spent four years of my secondary school at Mary Mount and that time it looked greener and Zomba used to be so beautiful. However, things have changed now.

“If you walk around the district nowadays you will see so many people coming down the mountains carrying charcoal and firewood, and when I see this I ask myself if we will have trees in time to come,” wondered Mutharika.

She therefore called upon people living in Zomba and surrounding areas to take the responsibility of planting trees, flowers to restore the lost glory of the district.

She then said BEAM Trust cherishes the banner My Clean Community My Responsibility My Pride as it believes that there is the possibility that Malawi can recreate a cleaner and healthier environment for its citizens.

On the money that was raised during the luncheon Mutharika assured the patrons that the proceeds would be used transparently for the Trust’s activities in Zomba and the eastern region districts.

Zomba Mayor, Christopher Jana said Zomba in its days as the capital city of Malawi used to be green, beautiful and clean.

He said it was therefore the wish of Zomba City to have the old capital restored to its past glory through concerted efforts.

He therefore expressed gratitude to BEAM Trust for its commitment to help restore Zomba’s past glory.

Apart from restoring the environment, BEAM has been offering scholarships to needy children, constructing girls hostels, and providind refuse collection vehicles in cities

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :