Nkhotakota voter registration impresses MCP’s Mia, DPP’s wa Jeffrey

Over one hundred seventy-eight thousand eligible voters have registered in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota—representing over 82.03 percent—a development that has impressed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general, Greseilder wa Jeffrey.

Nkhotakota district elections clerk, Gideon Kanjirawaya, confirmed the figures saying despite a number of challenges they managed to beat their 70 per cent targeted projection.

“Our good coordination with various stakeholders such as CSOs as well as intensive civic education helped us achieve this,” said Kanjirawaya.

Kanjirawaya said out of the projected 218,940 people, 178,606 would be voters have registered in the district.

Out of these figures 94,652 are men while 83,954 of them are women.

And in an interview, Mia said he was “thankful” to the people for registering.

Mia, who was on a two day whistle-stop tour of the lakeshore districts of Salima and Nkhotakota, urged people in the area to register in their large numbers to help the party takeover leadership of the country in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Jeffrey, the DPP SG said: “I am happy that various sectors such as chiefs, politicians, religious leaders decided to join MEC in spreading the message about registration which has made the district to register more people.”

Nkhotakota, Mchinji, Dowa and Ntchisi were in the second phase of registration which started on 13th July and ended on Thursday 26th July 2018.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :