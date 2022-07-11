Fisha, Jossam win Mulanje Porters Race

Seasoned athlete Doris Fisha has set herself apart after beating her rival Tereza Master to win her sixth consecutive Malawi Gaming Board Mulanje Mountain Porters Race 25 kilometre extreme sports race on Saturday in 2:40.42 hours.

Jafali Jossam beat experienced runners, including the two time Blantyre 42.193 km Marathon winner Mphatso Nadolo to win her maiden title by clocking 2:07.32 hours.

In the women’s event, Master with a time of 2:56.27 settled for second position while Violet Joza won bronze in 3:03.02. In the men’s race, Evance Nyasule (2:12.06) was second while another veteran Charles Musowa (2:9.50) was third while Nadolo finished outside the podium position.

Champions for both the men’s and women’s categories received K600,000, silver medalists got K300,000, bronze medalist K200,000 and other prizes.

In an interview after the victory Fisha said she excited to have won the race.

“I am happy that I have the race because it is a tough race going up the steep and slope course of the race,” she said.

The men’s champion also said it was great feeling to beat the competition’s legends.

“I am happy because Evance Nyazule and Charles Musowa inspired me to take up the gruelling race because they were winning good prizes,” he said.

The event’s organising committee team leader Kondwani Chamwala said they were impressed with the turn out of the race while commending sponsors who offered K13 million for prizes and organisation of the event.

Among others, Malawi Gaming Board, Old Mutual as well as Ministry of Tourism and Culture supported the competition.

The competition started in earnest by former Mulanje Secondary School British teachers, Mike Bradley and Maryweather in 1996 as a token of appreciation for the service that porters rendered to them as Mulanje Mountain hikers.

The competition is also a tourism attraction medium in which foreign participants are encouraged. It has also produced elite athletes for Malawi in Chancy Master, his sister Tereza, Nancy Matanda, Fisha and Francis Khanje.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!