Flames’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Cameroun and Mozambique live on Azam TV

Malawi national football team’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroun in Yaoundé on Friday, September 3 and against Mozambique in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 7 will be beamed live on Azam TV.

This was announced by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on its website, fam.mw that all the matches involving CECAFA and COSAFA qualifiers have been targeted for live coverage.

Meanwhile, fam.mw updated that Flames local based players regrouped on Wednesday evening at Mpira Village in Blantyre for their earnest preparations for the two games.

However, defender Nickson Mwase and physiotherapist Chikondi Magalasi have not joined camp after testing positive to CoVID-19 following tests done as part of the FAM’s camping protocols.

Fam.mw reports that the two are asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.

So far eight players, including Tawonga Chimodzi — who did not return to Cyprus since the COSAFA Cup and the rest of the technical panel are in camp.

The other players are Richard Chipuwa, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Yamikani Chester and Vincent Nyangulu (Mighty Wanderers); Blue Eagles’ midfielder Micium Mhone and Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Red Lions midfielder Chikoti Chirwa will join camp on Thursday together with three Nyasa Big Bullets as their teams have to fulfill their TNM Super League assignments.

The Bullets players are Chimwemwe Idana, Ernest Kakhobwe and Gomezgani Chirwa plus goalkeeper trainer Sanudi — who will join the camp on Sunday evening after their league match against Chitipa United.

FAM competitions and communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka told Fam.mw that the coach Meck Mwase will not replace Nickson Mwase.

Zakazaka said the local-based will leave on Monday via Ethiopia while the 13 foreign-based players will join the team in Cameroun straight from their respective bases.

The foreign-based players are defenders Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu, South Africa), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, SA), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol) and Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen, Glasgow).

Midfielders are Peter Banda (Simba SC, Tanzania), John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique) Gerald Phiri Jnr (Baroka FC, SA), Tawonga Chimodzi (Omon Aradippou), Mike Mkwate (Polokwane FC, SA) and Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori, US).

Strikers are Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC, SA), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates, SA), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane FC, SA).

The qualifier against Mozambique is a home match but to be played in Johannesburg after Confederation of African Football (CAF) condemned Bingu National Stadium as not fit to host the World Cup qualifiers.

However, FAM and the Ministry of Sports are still rehabilitating the stadium for CAF to assess if it can be fit for the other home matches of the group qualifiers alongside Côte d’Ivoire.

