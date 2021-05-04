Flames get AFCON bonuses

“FAM has never paid us late and we knew they would honour their pledge.”

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Thursday fulfilled its pledge to pay the Flames game bonuses within 30 days by giving the players and officials their win bonuses for the two 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against South Sudan and Uganda.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the Association is committed to ensure the players are motivated by ensuring that it fulfils its pledges and promises.

“We are delighted to honour our pledge to the players for qualifying to the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroun 2022 with a cool MK1 million each.

“This is on top of their new game bonus of MK500, 000 each which yields a further MK1 million for the last two matches against South Sudan and Uganda, said Gunda.

He added: “We had to dig deep into our coffers to fulfil our promise as a reward for making Malawi proud.”

Gunda said that the turnaround of performance was incredible having not conceded a goal in the second round nor lost any match.

“We remain committed to motivating the players to go the extra mile by maintaining the new incentive policy which has worked to good effect,” Gunda said.

FAM has also given the players an extra K 1 million bonus for qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The players are entitled to a K500,000.00 bonus for a win, for those that feature in a match, while unused substitutes get half amount and those not in match day squad receive K125,000.00.

This means that the players who played in the two games in March have received K1 million each.

In October last year, FAM pledged a qualification bonus of K1 million per player who have played at least 75% of the total number of games in the qualifiers.

The Flames played six games during the just ended qualifiers meaning that players that were part of the squad in four or more games have received K1 million.

Those that were part of the team for three matches have received K 500,000. 00 while those for two games and below got K 333.000.00.

Flames captain Limbikani Mzava confirmed receiving the funds and thanked FAM for keeping their promise.

“FAM has never paid us late and we knew they would honour their pledge.

“We now shift focus to preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which start in June,” said Mzava.

