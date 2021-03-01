Flash floods left hundreds homeless in Ntcheu

Over 1,085 households and 100.6 hectares of maize field have been affected by flash floods at Phanga area in Bwanje North Constituency in Ntcheu district.

Ntcheu District Council spokesperson, Maston Kaiya has confirmed the development saying the incident occurred on Saturday evening where heavy rains with winds hit the area.

He said six Group Village Headmen under Traditional Authorities (TAs) Masasa and Ganya have been affected by the floods that have left many people displaced as they have destructed many houses in the area as well as maize fields.

“Over 1,085 households have been affected as well as 100.6 hectares of maize fields in Group Village Headman Phanga and about 48.2 hectares in TA Ganya,” Kaiya explained.

He added that, “The disaster assessment team is on the ground finalizing data collection so that we can send the final report to the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs for relief items.”

Councillor for the area, Joshua Kwachera has called for urgent reaction from the government saying people are living at the school while others are being kept by their relatives.

“Six GVHs have been affected by the floods at Phanga area. This is the second time as we also experienced stormy rains that have damaged many maize fields a week ago,” he said.

Kaiya said the incident comes barely a week after stormy rains damaged maize fields of 2,343 households in the area which is about 439.55 hectares.

It is worrisome that such incident has occurred within short period of time as we are talking of a space of week. The Council team is trying its level best to help the affected people,”he said.

During the same period, Department of Disaster and Management Affairs ordered people at Phanga area to move from disaster prone areas but only few of them moved.

