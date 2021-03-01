Team Oasis donates PPEs in Chiradzulu targeting children and needy

A youth led Christian organisation dubbed ‘Team Oasis’ has made a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to under privileged children including those living with HIV at Namitambo and Nkalo health Centres in the areas of Traditional Authority (TA) Maoni and Nkalo in Chiradzulu district , respectively.

The donation comes as a way of complementing government efforts in the fight against the spread of the deadly Corona virus which has claimed many lives in the country and the world at large.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times during the donation on Saturday , Team Oasis communications officer Alinafe Nyasulu said they managed to reach out to over 55 children with hand sanitizers, hand washing soap and face masks.

Nyasulu said they also targeted children who are HIV positive considering that once they are exposed to coronavirus, they can easily lose their lives.

“Children who are HIV positive are at risk already and once they are hit by the virus chances are slim for survival, so we decided to come and share the little we had gathered considering that we have been working with them for a while,” she said

Nyasulu said the fight against Covid-19 needs collective efforts and they will continue with the outreach programs on monthly basis until they see considerable positive changes in the children as a result of their interventions.

However, Nyasulu said Team Oasis produces daily devotional soft copy books that they sell, and the proceeds go towards helping those children living with HIV and needy.

Namitambo Health Centre Officer in charge MacDonald Kunjirima expressed gratitude for the timely donation saying the spread of Corona virus needs to be contained by all means and further asked well-wishers to emulate what team Oasis has done.

“We thank team Oasis for this donation because this is one of the areas that children just walk without face masks, not because they do not want to, but they can’t afford to buy the disposable one’s and that many organisations do not consider coming this side,” he said.

Kunjirima said they will make sure that the donated items are used for its intended purposes.

One of the beneficiaries from the area of traditional authority Nkalo Tedson Kaufa also thanked team Oasis for being concerned with their welfare in this critical time of the pandemic saying it was hard for them to find the donated items on their own.

Team Oasis is an organisation that was established in 2018 whose main objective is to reduce the mortality of children who are HIV positive and needy through the provision of food and other health needs targeting Chiradzulu District.

