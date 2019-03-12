Flood hit Mozambicans flee to Malawi: Makhanga remains cut off

Flood hit Mozambicans are now moving to Malawi, especially in Nsanje where they have taken temporary shelter with Malawians in make-shift camps.

Nsanje district commissioner Rengard Chavula confirmed that the district has Mozambicans who have fled their country because of flooding.

“We cannot turn them away, they are in problems because of natural calamity just as we are,” she said.

Chavula however could not say how many have come but said they are seeking shelter in public schools along with their Malawian counterparts.

She appealed for help for the desperate Mozambicans.

“We are ensuring that there is adequate security in these schools so that there is no violence or human rights abuses,” said Chavula.

Chavula said the Mozambicans are using the porous borders through chiefs Tengani and Mbenje areas.

Chief Tengani welcomed the Mozambicans.

“We cannot turn away these people, we cannot ignore them, let us assist them together with the Malawians seeking help,” he said.

Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 30 people, according to official statistics.

Meanwhile, a large part of Makhanga area in Nsanje District remains inaccessible as most of access routes were still under water as of Tuesday.

Streams including the Shire River flooded following continuous heavy rains in the past few days that caused damage to life and property.

The situation rendered many households destitute requiring relief aid.

Relief supplies meant for distribution have to be airlifted or ferried on boats to camps that have been set up, particularly on the east bank of the Shire River.

In total, Nsanje has established almost 21 camps where flood victims are being accommodated. Most of these camps are primary schools.

On Monday during an airborne tour of the area led by Disaster Management Affairs Department Principal Secretary, Wilson Moleni, the Malawi Defence Force helicopter that was used had to carry supplies from Bangula Trading Centre to Makhanga Primary School where the materials are further distributed to other areas of need.

In an interview, Moleni told the media that access to camps on the east bank in Nsanje remains a challenge because reliable routes remain limited and expensive.

“We went round the east bank and noticed that a huge area is still covered by water. People are in camps but the challenge that remains is how they can access supplies.

“Tracks carrying relief items were unable to reach the cut off area. It takes the Malawi Defence Force to airlift the food from Bangula to east bank camps,” Moleni said.

He, however, assured people that with the progress made so far on the interventions, government was in control of the situation. – (Additional reporting by Kenneth Jali, Mana)

