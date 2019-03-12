Mulanje chiefs demand Malawi army soldiers  back in forests for tree protection

Traditional leaders in Mulanje are demanding Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers back in Mulanje and Michesi mountains to deal with loggers who are wantonly cutting down trees.

The MDF soldiers left the mountains a year ago and the traditional leaders complained that the situation is now getting of hand, saying if unchecked, all trees will be cleared by the loggers.

The mountains have rare species of trees in the country.

Spokesperson for the department of Environmental and Management Affairs Sangwani Phiri said the department wants to evaluate first how the deployment of the soldiers in the mountain forests performed.

“We have to take stock how the deployment performed, how the deployment this time will have an impact as well as we have to see the financial and logistical issues,” he said.

Phiri said the department will soon have a meeting with the MDF and the Mulanje Conservation Trust on the way forward on the matter.

