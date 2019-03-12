Kamlepo alleges DPP ‘buying’ voter certificates,  other MPs corroborate: Dausi says no ‘substantive evidence’

Rumphi East member of parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua (People’s Party –PP) has said the governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) are buying voter registration certificates from registered voters in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Kalua speaking in Parliament on what he called “matter of urgent public importance” said he reported the matter to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to to investigate the matter but there has been inaction.

He said “The matter is that there are numerous reports from Rumphi East, as well as most constituencies, that as we draw near May 21 2019, some people out there are buying Voter Registration Cards massively with the intention of disenfranchising the potential voters and in the process, rig elections.”

Kalua said the voter “buying” by DPP is done in all constituencies in Malawi and not Rumphi East in particular.

“We lodged a complaint to MEC and they are not taking any action. There were some people that were caught in my constituency and when we reported this to the police, they did not take any action saying it is beyond their control,” said Kalua.

He asked Parliament to summon MEC commissioners to appear before a Committee and explain as to why they were not taking an action.

Kalua’s claims were corroborated by other legislators, including Patricia Dzimbiri (Balaka West), Jessie Kabwila (Salima North West) and Richard Chimwendo Banda (Dowa East, Malawi Congress Party), Wallace Chapawa (Zomba Chingale , PP), Patricia Kainga Nagozo (Zomba Central ), among others.

They said the issues should be handled with the urgency it deserves.

“People are going around collecting voter registration numbers from voters in Zomba Chingale. I was informed of this situation in my constituency that there were people from a particular political party collecting voter registration numbers. After following up the matter, we reported to Police in Zomba Chingale but nothing has happened.,” said Chawawa.

“I am aware of some people saying they have already won this election with a land slide. I would like to mention that in my view, this is a deplorable situation and MEC ought to take steps to stop this from continuing,” he added.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi said his ministry has checked with the police officers on the matter, bud did not find substantive evidence to prove the same.

“I have checked with the Malawi Police Service and there is no substantive, undisputed evidence yet to the effect that one has been caught busy massively buying the Voter Registration Card.

“What is happening though is that most members of various political parties and Independents are requesting that a person who wants to receive the party cloth or paraphernalia symbols and regalia show his or her Voter Registration Card to ascertain whether he or she is a registered voter. To that effect, the police have no evidence that after such exercise the Voter Registration Card is obtained by a political party or an individual,” .said Dausi.

The minister said MEC has through National Elections Consultative Forum, indicated that should somebody lose a Voter Registration Card, he or she will still be able to vote because the biometrics, will be able to recognise that individual as a registered voter.

In her ruling, the First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje tasked Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee to take up the matter and get clarification from MEC.

