FA Malawi unveils RAB Processors as Flames new partners

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Tuesday unveiled Rab Processors Limited as the new official partner for the Malawi national football teams in a ceremony which took place at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The two parties signed a three year deal that will see the company investing about K7 Million annually through provision of its brandedsxlean and safe ‘Vital’ bottled drinking water to Flames national teams.

Speaking during the ceremony, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu described RAB as a true supporter of Malawian football.

On his part, the Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Sunka pledged continued support towards the development of football in the country.

The partnership agreement comes barely three weeks after the company also signed a three year agreement with the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) to become the official sponsors of the Southern Region Football League which is worth K14 Million.

The league will be called ‘Thumbs Up’ Southern Region Football League.

