FMB Capital Holdings projects $78.7 million profit after tax in 2023

One of the leading banks in the country, FMB Capital Holdings Group has disclosed that it is projecting for positive and improved market growth in 2024 and the coming years in as far as profits after tax performance is concerned.

The Bank through the Group Chief Financial Officer, Mythri Sambasivan George made the remarks during the Stakeholders Engagement Meeting held at it’s Head Offices in Blantyre, where among other things the bank announced that it has managed to produce a profit after tax amounting to $78.7 million in the 2023 alone which represented 20% increase from 2022 where it posted $16.2 million as well as $40.4 in the 2021 report.

George further, attributed the positive impact of the profit as a result of having one unified strategies which focused on customer experience and corporate commercial and retail sectors, investing heavily in share d services, resources in countries where it is operating, training of all staff members, as well as addressing to the customers feedback and ensure they’re given platform to express services that needs to be looked into while we are operating as efficiently and as compliantly just to mention a few.

“We are keen to further the growth of marketing although we are still assessing the 2024 but we have seen a continuing micro-economic headwinds by the inflation, currency and liquidity especially of the US Dollar.

“That, we also think of taking advantage of some of the opportunities that presents in order to serve our clients better,” she explained.

One of the shareholders, Lovemore Chikufenji Tinto described the meeting’s outcome as successful adding that he was impressed with results declared by the bank.

“The Bank is in a good track because it is producing positive dividends due to the brilliant strategies applied.

“As shareholders we are very much hopeful that in the near future we’ll have a great performance in terms profits than ever before,” said Tinto.

