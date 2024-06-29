BDNC, Thomson & Barbara Mpinganjira Foundation renew netball partnership 

After signing a one year partnership last season which got expired few months ago, the Thomson & Barbara Mpinganjira Foundation has renewed its relationship with the Blantyre Districts Netball Committee (BDNC) for another one year netball sponsorship agreement.

The development was revealed on Friday in Blantyre at Thomson & Barbara offices where the two parties officially sealed the K10 million deal which mainly focuses on supporting four core areas, which include; organizing of Netball Bonanza, promoting awareness on Gender Based Violence (GBV) among young netballers, empowering the young girls to be involved in business that can sustain their lives during off-season and supporting two adopted teams (Shizaella Sisters and Blantyre Tremors).

“We conducted a thorough review of how the first season was managed and we were very impressed with the administration as well as the achievements made from the initiatives which was inline with our objectives, as such we thought of coming back again because the major target is to ensure we improve lives of our future netball stars both on health, self sustainability and empowerment,” said Executive Assistant of Thomson & Barbara Mpinganjira Foundation, Tabitha Mwando.

In her remarks, BDNC Chairperson, Vitumbiko Gubuduza commended the Foundation for renewing the partnership saying the initiative is playing a vital role as it is helping young girls to be fully equiped with knowledge in as far as gender issues, private rights , health are concerned.

“With this commitment shown by the sponsor, we are very much assured that we’ll have a tremendous improvement in all the targeted angles because the focus is to build responsible citizens in these girls and attract more upcoming athletes into the game,” said Gubuduza.

Speaking on behalf of the two adopted teams, Shizaella Sisters and Tremors which are being supported by the Foundation, Tadala Billie was very thankful to Thomson & Barbara Foundation saying since the adoption of teams, there has been a remarkable improvement in terms of games performances, health issues and that she expect to continue from where they stopped last season.