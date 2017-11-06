FMB U-20 finals set Nov 25, draw conducted

The 2017 national finals for the K24 million FMB U-20 league will be played on November 25 at Mulanje Park Stadium where a total of four teams from North, Central and Southern regional are expected to fight for the championship.

The National Youth Football Association (NYFA) disclosed this on Thursday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe during a regional and national final draw.

According to the draw battle for the regional finals will be played on November 11 for the North and southern region teams whereas at Central region the finals are set take place on the following day (November 12).

Each region is expected to contribute one team except the hosting region which will be represented by two teams.

Champions for the hosting district who are Mathambi Soccer Saints of Mulanje will automatically qualify for the national level where they are expected to play their semi final game against winner of Northern region.

However, one of the cracker and interesting matches in the regional final play-offs will be in Central region where the 2016 FMB U-20 defending champions Silver Strikers Youth are going to meet with the FISD Challenge Cup quarter finalist Dedza Soccer Saints at Civo stadium.

The full fixture is as follows:

REGIONAL FINALS

SOUTH

Griffin Young Stars Vs Inondo

Griffin Young Stars Vs Disciples

Disciples Vs Inondo

CENTRAL

Mkweza Youth Vs Chisomo Academy

Silver Strikers Youth Vs Dedza Soccer Saints

Winners (1 vs 2)

NORTH

Malungo Vs Woca Wanderers

Katoto/Sanweca/City Stars Vs Vizara

Winner 1 vs Winner 2

NATIONAL FINALS

SEMI FINALS

Mathambi Soccer Saints Vs North Winner

Winner Central Vs Winner South

FINALS

Winner 1 vs Winner 2

Speaking after the draw NYFA vice general secretary Dan Chemis Makiyi described the 2017 competition as a successful one and praised all the youth football committees for working hard in making sure that there should be a great and fair competition in the league.

“It is very encouraging to reach this far without recording any bad incidents like the way it happened last year. As NYFA descipline is always paramount and when team’s officials and players behaves well we feel happy. It is our hope and expecttation that teams will continue this up to the end of the competition and if any one get involved in any violence we’ll deal him accordingly,” said Makiyi.

Marketing Manager for FMB Widey Msona said as the sponsors are excited with the league which he said it is bearing good fruits in as far as unearthing hiden talent from grassroot level is concerned.

He however urged officials to encourage their players to work hard in both football and education education so that they can become reliable stars.

“When we were expanding the league from nine to twelve districts this year we didn’t just do that for funy but it was out happiness after geting impressed with the number of players produced from FMB league who are shining in big clubs and national team. We feel humbled with that and we are proud of ourselves,” said Msona.

FAM Youth Football Development Officer James Sangala commended FMB for bringing the league in the country saying it is making the selection of players for Malawi junior team squad very easy.

