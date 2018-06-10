FMB U-20 tournament launched in Mzuzu

Chibavi Community Ground was flooded with soccer loving fans on Saturday as FMB officially launched the popular Under 20 tournament with Sanwecka FC hosting Mbahewe FC in thrilling match that ended 3-1 in favour of Sanwecka FC, runners-up at national level last year.

The first half ended goalless with very little to write about but goals were yet come in the second half.

In the presence of Mzuzu City Mayor, Councellor William Fyopo Mkandawire and FMB Branch Manager, Harry Munthali, Sanwecka were business minded in the second half wishing to maintain the top spot on the log table.

Substitute Christopher Nyirenda was fed upfront with a decent ball from the centre circle, 45 seconds from recess, and had his first touch and shot past Mbahewe FC goalkeeper into the net for Sanwecka to lead one nil.

Ten minutes later, Captain for Sanwecka FC, Davie Msukwa, was at the right position to receive a smart through ball from Malawi’s Under-20 attacking midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu, and his thunderous shot from outside the penalty area was another confusing puzzle for goalkeeperBashiri Phiri as all he could do was to collect the ball from his own net as referee Lyson Tebulowas pointing at the centre spot, signaling Sanwecka’s second goal.

Msukwa claimed a brace in the 62nd minute to cement his top goal scoring record at 15 goals before Eneya Banda reduced the arrears with a consolation goal for Mbahewe FC, 2 minutes later.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Chisomo Kamlanje, who is coach for Mbahewe FC,said it was the first time for his charges to play under a huge crowd but hoped to instill prowess in the team to cope with the tournament since he has just been recruited as coach for the team.

The winning coach, Anold Mtonga, said it was pleasing to collect three points against MbaheweFC.

“I am very happy that we haven’t lost any game since the league started here in Mzuzu. We nowhave 15 points from 5 games and it’s even very pleasing that our striker, who is also our captain, Davie Msukwa, is the leading top goal scorer at the moment with 15 goals after his brace today. We will reach the national finals this year as well,” explained Mtonga.

Chairperson for Mzuzu City Youth Football Committee, Jordan Mbwenu Mughogho, thanked FMB for maintaining sponsorship and assured the sponsors of continued peaceful games, free of hooliganism.

He took an opportunity to ask FMB Bank in his speech, to allow players taking part in the tournament to access less charged accounts as is the case with students’ accounts as most of them are students.

FMB Branch Manager in Mzuzu, Harry Munthali, said FMB, as sponsors, were happy that the FMB Under-20 League is the only league in the country which is free from any form of violence.

“We are proud to be associated with a youth football league whose products will undoubtedly transform the Malawi National Football Team into a winning team. The Malawi Under-20 national team is doing well at the moment and most of the players in that squad are products of this league which is run in fourteen districts in the country before the national stages,” he remarked.

The Mzuzu City Mayor, Councellor William Fyopo Mkandawire, asked the youth to be organized and disciplined in their conduct.

“May I ask other companies to emulate the gesture by FMB to come in and sponsor leagues tomore youths who are under the age of seventeen and fourteen so that our youth have the platform to showcase and have their talent natured as we hope for a better Malawi as a footballing nation,” retorted the Mayor.

