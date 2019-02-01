FND deny plotting to halt Chilima’s presidency bid

Forum for National Development (FND) has denied that it is consporing with the regime to to get an injunction to stop Vice President and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima from contesting in the May watershed elections.

FND national coordinator Fryson Chodzi dismissed claims of a plot to suffocate Chilima’s bid.

“We, both at an organization stage or individual basis have no intentions to stop any person from contesting in an election. It is their democratic right and so too is the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi,” said Chonzi in reaction to an earlier Nyasa Times story.

He said FND “never at any point nor now planned to stop any person let alone the vice president Chilima from contesting. This is pure propaganda with no merit in it.”

Another FND official Bright Kampaundi also denied the plot, saying it was “utter nonsense.”

Previously, FND through its lawyer Bob Chimkango rushed to court seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya from exercising his duties for joining Chilima’s UTM party.

The grouping claimed that by joining UTM—after he voluntarily resigning from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) —Msowoya crossed the floor and violated Section 65 of the Constitution.

The section punishes members of Parliament (MPs) who voluntarily quit political parties that sponsored them to Parliament and join another party also represented in the National Assembly.

High Court judge Mike Tembo threw out FND’s application, saying it is highly contested whether Msowoya voluntarily left MCP and that the organisation has no sufficient interest in the matter.

FND also called for Chilima’s resignation as Vice-President for ditching the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) alongside some former DPP national governing council (NGC) members.

In 2005, former president and founder of DPP Bingu wa Mutharika also voluntarily dumped the United Democratic Front (UDF) which sponsored his presidential ticket in the 2004 General Elections and formed DPP. However, he did not resign as Head of State.

Immediate past president Joyce Banda also formed People’s Party (PP) in 2011 after being expelled from DPP, but continued to serve as Stare Vice-President.

