Masters GS resigns, to contest as Vice GS for SULOM

General Secretary for the Carlsberg Cup champions, Masters Security, Zacharia NyalezaNyirenda, has tendered a resignation letter to the patron of the club.

In a four paragraphed letter dated 31st January, 2019, seen by Nyasa Times, Nyirenda says he has resigned with immediate effect because he is vying for the post of Vice General Secretary for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) scheduled for next month.

“I am grateful to club owner Mr Alfred Gangata and the entire Masters Security Football Club for the opportunity I was accorded to serve as the GS for Masters Security FC.

“I will always cherish the great moments we had at the club as a family. I wish the club all the best in the upcoming seasons,” read the last two paragraphs of the letter.

Nyirenda was instrumental in the recruitment of players at Masters Security including BabatundeAdeboye from Nigeria who is now with Be Forward Wanderers.

The club joined the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2017 season but bowed out in the preliminary stages.

Their greatest achievement in the just ended season was the clinching of the Carlsberg Cup after beating Be Forward Wanderers in the finals. They finished fourth in the TNM Super League and their technical panel headed by Abbas Makawa was voted the best of all technical panels.

Owner of the club, Alfred Gangata, is yet to comment on the resignation of Zacharia Nyirenda as General Secretary.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :