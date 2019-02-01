Ngalande, Chester deals good for Malawi football, says RVG

National football team coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) says the export of Robin Ngalande and Yamikani Chester to Europe is good for Malawi football as the country needs to expose more players to top level football if the Flames are to become more competitive.

RVG was reacting to Ngalande’s signing a five-month deal with Azerbaijan side Zira FK with an option to extend by a year as well as Chester’s move to Czech Republic side MFK Vyško who have since loaned him to USA’s side North Carolina FC .

Ngalande makes a return to European football as he was once on the books of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid’s Youth side before he moved to South Africa seven years ago while Chester is out of Malawi for the first time after his impressive form with Be Forward Wanderers which earned him the Player of the year accolade in the 2018 TNM Super league season.

The Belgian tactician says the two will learn a lot in their new professional set up and add value to the National team.

“It is very big news for Malawi football that Chester and Robin will play outside Malawi as these are key and young Flames players.

“I wish them all the best and there is no doubt that they will excel as they have all qualities to play at top level and that is why they have been signed in the first place.

“For Robin it is good that finally he has a club after staying without one for six months since he left South African side Baroka and this affected his position in the Flames. We hope he will work hard so that he should be in shape before our next fixture against Morocco in March.

“The more players we send outside Malawi and Africa the more we strengthen our squad and become more competitive internationally. But again it helps amplify the image of the game in the country which easily open doors for other players, “said Geneudgen.

