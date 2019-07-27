FND wants Mtambo to step down at poll monitoring body Mesn

A pro-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government civil society organization has asked a fierce rights activist and government critic Timothy Mtambo to step down at Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn).

Forum for National Development (FND) accuses Mtambo, a board member of Mesn, of signing a report of private voter tabulation soon after the May 21 elections.

The report, among others, puts President Peter Mutharika as winner of the presidential election and that the election was transparent and inclusive.

“By signing this document with fellow board members, it indicates that you were in agreement with the findings of this report and what it represents.

“We have not heard anything to the contrary from you, Sir or you’re disputing the contents of this report from Mesn, nor any indication that you were forced to sign this document,” says the letter signed by Bright Kampaundi and Fyson Chozi of FND.

The letter then acuses Mtambo of double standards; of leading the anti-Jane Ansah protests and of agreeing with the Mesn report.

“This act smacks of dishonesty on your part,” says the letter.

Mtambo was not available when sought to have his comment.

According to the FND, Mtambo silence on signing a report of the Private Voter Tabulation (PVT) titled ‘MESN Verification of the Presidential Results 2019 Tripartite Election’ is mind boggling.

FND has been writing statements backing the DPP administration since 2014.

The grouping was also vocal backing Joyce Banda and her administration between 2012 and 2014.

