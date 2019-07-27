DPP holds MCP, UTM responsible for protests damage:  ‘Fact remain opposition lost elections’

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched a stinging attack on the main opposition parties in the country over the ongoing spate of protests and violence, warning the parties leadership would be held responsible for loss of lives and property damage.

The DPP warning comes barely a day after police chief Rodney Jose told the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to stop convening the anti-Jane Ansah protests which of late have drawn huge numbers of people buoyed by the opposition party leadership presence.

In a statement signed by the DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi, the ruling party says the DPP holds the leadership of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and HRDC responsible for the violence and thievery which sometimes go with the protests.

“It is the hope of the DPP that the law enforcement agencies will ensure that MCP, UTM and the HRDC leaders and their agents account for the losses, pain and suffering they are causing on innocent citizens of this country in the name of peaceful demonstrations,” says Dausi in the statement.

The DPP is asking the law enforcement agents to act swiftly and bring to book all MCP, UTM and HRDC agents who are mobilizing people for the protests.

The ruling party says it is worried that its supporters are specifically targeted.

“DPP members are being beaten, harassed, hacked and their houses burnt simply for belonging to DPP,” says the press release.

Dausi says the DPP has chosen to peace, calmness and restraint, saying because the party is democratic and progressive.

“The DPP believes in one Malawi for all Malawians regardless of tribe, region or political affiliation. The DPP respects the rule of law,” says the party.

Dausi said the DPP is confident of its well deserved victory in the presidential election and is not shaken.

“The mighty DPP will not be intimated by a post-election union of losing presidential candidates and their supporters. Malawians spoke through the ballot on May 21, 2019. The DPP will jealously guard its 21 May victory. The victory will not be stolen,” said the statement.

Duasi said MCP and the UTM lost the May 21 elections as a matter of fact.

“While we understand that losing an election can cause bitterness for bad losers, we believe that your bitterness is not a licence for unleashing terror and brutality on DPP supporters, security officers and innocent Malawians at large,” the statement adds.

There was no immediate comment from the MCP and UTM on the DPP statement.

