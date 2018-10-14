Follow God only : ‘False prophets shall rise and deceive many’

Many people are lost every day because of following wrong people. Some started well but because they are following wrong teachings, they are lost without realizing but they still think they are saved. This is a teaching that has been explained loud and clear in the bible, but people seem to do the same things.

II Timothy 3:5 tells us that many will come that will act as if they serve God but will not have his power and warns us to stay away from such people.

We are living in a time where people are looking more on prophesies than building a relationship with God. Where there is no Spirit of God, there is no discernment to know a true and false prophecy. The bible tells us that many false prophets shall rise and shall deceive many (Matthew 24:11).

The bible is not silent on this topic as we are told about a damsel who was possessed with a spirit of divination and was used to bring a lot of money to her master. This tells us that many have been deceived, receiving prophesies from those that have an evil spirit of divination thinking it is a word from God (The Acts 16:16).

“Enter you in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way that leads to destruction and many there are many who go in by it (Matthew 7:14). This proclaims the situation of many churches, ministries, prophets of the entire world which are false and lead to eternal hellfire.

Genesis 18 confirms how narrow is the gate to heaven. This was a time when God was about to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. Abraham asked God if he would destroy the two wicked cities if 50 righteous people are found. God said he would not destroy the city if 50 righteous people were found. Abraham kept on asking God until 10. Sadly, 10 people could not be found in Sodom and Gomorrah.

We all earnestly desire to be among the few that will make it on that day. However, the requirements are far greater than most are willing to accept.

This is because men enjoy doing evil and cannot completely stop what they used to do before they got saved.

That is why worldly things attract a huge following than things of God. We see it even in our Facebook pages, unnecessary things are liked and commented by many people than anything to do with God. If any of these apply to you reading this, repent and think about God as one who holds your life in His hands. Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he who keeps the sayings of the true bible and nothing else(Revelation 22:7).

