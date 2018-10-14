Airborne Rangers win Fisd Cup Central Region championship

Military side Airborne Rangers were on Sunday 14th October 2018 crowned champions for the Central Region in the FISD challenge Cup.

They overcame Kasungu Police 4-3 through post-match penalties following a 2-2 stalemate in regulation.

The match was played in Area 30 at the Nankhaka Stadium.

Airborne follows the footsteps of Chitipa United who on Saturday beat Mchengautuwa 3-1 to emerge champions of the northern region.

The two teams will join super league clubs who already qualified for the next round and will compete at national level.

They both received K1 million from FISD to enable them with logistics as they prepare for the next round.

The winner of this year’s FISD Challenge Cup will take home a whooping K16 Million which is the biggest prize money compared to all other domestic cups including the elite Super League

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :