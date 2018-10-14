Silver slash Bullets’ lead, Tette on hat-trick: Malawi TNM Super League

TNM Super League title contenders Silver Strikers on Sunday thrashed Karonga United 4-1 at the Silver Stadium in Lilongwe to reduce the seven point gap that was exisisting between them and current league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets to two points.

Nigerian born striker Michael Tette was the hero of the day after registering a hat trick.

He opened the score sheet in the first half before Sheriff Shama equalised for the visitors.

Then Tette put his name on the scoresheet again to end the game 2-1 in the first 45 minutes in favour of the home side.

In the second half defender Mark Fodya stretched the lead for the Central Bankers before Tette came in again to hit the last nail on Karonga’s coffin and also to complete his hat trick of the day.

This means that the Central Bankers have climbed one step up on the log table to position two from three dislodging fellow title contenders and league defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets are leading the log standings with 52 points two ahead of the Central Bankers while Wanderers are on third with 45 points.

However, changes are likely expected to happen in top three , as both Bullets and Wanderers have an upper hand comparing to Silver, having three games in hand against Silver who have so far played 25 games against 22 for the two Blantyre giants.

Mzuni are the biggest movers on the log table this week after beating Moyale Barracks 3-1 in a Mzuzu city derby played on Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

They have climbed four places up the ladder from position nine to five with 33 points from 26 games.

Master Security FC also squeezed themselves to the top eight after beating Karonga United on Saturday at Dedza Stadium 3-1.

They are now on position seven from 11 last week.

With their bad outing to the Centre where they have returned empty handed, Karonga are stuck in the relegation zone on-position 14 alongside Mafco and Nchalo who are on position 15 and 16 respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :