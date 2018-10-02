Following Chilima footsteps MCP restrains youths from painting their bodies

Main opposition Malawi Congess Party (MCP) has directed that no member of the party, especially the youths should paint their bodies during campaign rallies ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections following a similar call made by Vice President Saulos Chilima made to his United Transformation Movement (UTM).
The tendency of painting bodies in party colours is popular and rampant among the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youths in the party’s blue colours.
According to a statement from MCP director for youth Richard Chimwendo Banda, dated October 1, 2018 and seen by Nyasa Times, says MCP is dissuading its members from painting their bodies.
Chimwendo believes that as the elections get closer a lot of youth will be attracted to the party hence the need to warning now from being overzealous.
“As we draw closer to the 2019 campaign, many of the youths in this country will be joining the MCP from other parties. This is so owing to sound policies on youth empowerment and development.
“It is the same period that even the undecided youths regards the choice of party and leadership will also join. It is against this background that I would like to your to advise leaders to inform those joining us that we are against the culture of painting their bodies,” reads part of the statement.
Chimwendo added that the leadership of the MCP does not condone this practice because some overzealous youths who painted their bodies nearly disrupted a rally in Southern Region.
“It is the party’s stance that no youth or any member should paint their bodies. This is not on and should be condoned,” said the official.
Do u follow what is happening on the ground? Do u know the mighty MCP was against the paintings even before Chilima became the vice President of this country? Before the birth of UTM? Leave MCP alone. Do research first before coming up with lies like this.
MCP 2019 boma, CHAKWERA MIA MKANDAWIRE boma!!! tione zina Malawi ndi watose uyu. muvote mwanzeru amalawi anzanga, chilimayu uyu akugwilitsani chipwisi chonde, akukutcherani ndale anthuwa UTM DPP Ndiamodzi, zose zikuchitika za registration ya UTM ndi kukanizidwa ground la msonkhano anachita kukonza cholinga muziona ngati DPP ikukhomerera DPP NDI UTM ndi amodzicholingachaondikusokoneza chipani cha MCP, zidziweni ndaleamalawi, akudziwa kuti MCP kungowinaanthuwandi umbava waowu azafera ku ndende, chilima akugwilitsa ntchito magalimoto a boma ku misonkhano, chilima kuwina azakuuzani kuti ali busy kupangachitukuko zomanga mbava zizamuchedwetsa, VOTE MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY it’s for the malawians not individuals please please please Malawi change the government.chilima… Read more »
Who is following who? Every party is now following MCP. E.g. Universal Subsidy. MCP has been talking about this since JZU time. UTM matama basi.
Who is copying who here? Chilima has been a DPP supporter since the time of Bingu and all these years DPP cadets have been painting themselves while MCP youth remain descent. He didn’t even question it during 2014 campaign and he has been okay with it for the past 4 years. We are not kids please. We know the truth and don’t twist it in order to sway people’s regard for MCP. MCP is a big party and you can’t compare it to an organization which is yet to be registered.
Not Chilima following MCP? Unless you are not Malawians. Have you ever seen MCP youth painting themselves. If there are the smartest youth then its MCP. You want proof?
Kodi anthu mwatani kodi?chilichonse basi ikutsanzila chilima,mcp ndi chipani cha nfuko
Following Chilima? My foot! MCP youth have always been tidy people in public. This caution is just for those who will be joining from other parties and may be tempted to bring their strange culture to MCP.