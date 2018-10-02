Following Chilima footsteps MCP restrains youths from painting their bodies

Main opposition Malawi Congess Party (MCP) has directed that no member of the party, especially the youths should paint their bodies during campaign rallies ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections following a similar call made by Vice President Saulos Chilima made to his United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The tendency of painting bodies in party colours is popular and rampant among the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youths in the party’s blue colours.

According to a statement from MCP director for youth Richard Chimwendo Banda, dated October 1, 2018 and seen by Nyasa Times, says MCP is dissuading its members from painting their bodies.

Chimwendo believes that as the elections get closer a lot of youth will be attracted to the party hence the need to warning now from being overzealous.

“As we draw closer to the 2019 campaign, many of the youths in this country will be joining the MCP from other parties. This is so owing to sound policies on youth empowerment and development.

“It is the same period that even the undecided youths regards the choice of party and leadership will also join. It is against this background that I would like to your to advise leaders to inform those joining us that we are against the culture of painting their bodies,” reads part of the statement.

Chimwendo added that the leadership of the MCP does not condone this practice because some overzealous youths who painted their bodies nearly disrupted a rally in Southern Region.

“It is the party’s stance that no youth or any member should paint their bodies. This is not on and should be condoned,” said the official.

