PP primaries to roll out November

The former governing People’s Party (PP) says it will not spare any constituency and ward during its primary elections scheduled to start mid next month.

PP spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party is set to hold parliamentary and local government primary elections as part of its prepatiosn for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Banda said the party will have the primaries in all the 193 constituencies regardless of the status of incumbents and also in all wards across the country.

“We are planning to hold primaries in Novemebr this year,” he said.

On the dates, Kalaile Banda said the party will communicate later.

PP will become the third party to hold priary elections after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have also said that they are ready to hold the primary elections next week.

