PP primaries to roll out November

October 2, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

The former governing People’s Party (PP) says it will not spare any constituency and ward during its primary elections scheduled to start mid next month.

PP leader Joyce Banda with some of the pary aspirants

PP spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda said the party  is set to hold parliamentary and local government primary elections  as part of its prepatiosn for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Banda  said the party will have the primaries in all the 193 constituencies regardless of the status of incumbents and also in all wards across the country.

“We are planning to hold primaries in Novemebr this year,” he said.

On the dates, Kalaile Banda said the party will communicate later.

PP will  become the third party to hold priary elections after  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have also said that they are ready to hold the primary elections next week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes