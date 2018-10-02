Chilima gets court relief: Malawi Police ordered to stop tampering with VP  security detail

October 2, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The High Court in Blantyre has once again issued an order restraining Malawi Police Inspector General from tampering with  security  detail of Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Chilima challenges Police order to tamper with his security

The order was granted on Sunday by Judge John Chirwa following an application by Vice-President lodged through legal firm Ritz Attorneys, stopping the  Inspector General, Rodney Jose, and any other official from reducing Chilimas’ security detail, pending judicial review.

“Pending an inter partes application for the interim reliefs of the final determination of the judicial review therein, whichever comes first, the respondedn’s impunged decisions is hereby stayed and suspended and the respondent is hereby ordered to forthwith reinstate the security detail availed to the applicant and the residences at his disposal,” reads the order granted by High Court.

Inspector General Rodney Jose said the police will comply with the court order .

The development comes days after Chilima’s security detail was reduced on the basis that the number was more than the legally approved entitlement.

The 42 officers were moved from the Chilima’s office and official residences, leaving him with eight.

According to the Presidents’ Salaries and Benefits Act, the Vice President is entitled to one personal bodyguard, one head of security guard, six security guards, two chauffeurs, two cooks and two personal assistants.

In August, government and the Vice President agreed to sort out this matter outside the court.

Noxy

Noxy

So Chilima is also abusing government resources when he insists to have 42 security detail instead of 8 .It’s like the whole police station is manning one person.Then Chilima is not walking the talk.

1 hour ago
Limbe

Limbe

Nkutheka kuti ndinanenapo koma ndingobweleza: chilima ndi wabodza uyu….he is part of the same crookery he is preaching against!!!!!

55 minutes ago
Aka

Aka

Why is this matter failing to settle down?

1 hour ago
BigMan

BigMan

You know, when people keep repeating the same foolishness that has never worked before over and over again, it is a sign of madness.

It was so predictable that the courts would reverse this, so why still do it?

1 hour ago

