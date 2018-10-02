Two of Dowa family’s triplets die, survivor re-admitted to hospital

Dowa District Hospital matron Mayamiko Machika has confirmed that two of the triplets born to Catherine and husband, Saukani Dikilani, died in Vinyada village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district a day after being discharged fro the hospital.
Machika said athe deceased – both boys – were under-weight and died within hours of each other.
She said the other baby, a girl, has been re-admitted to the hospital.
“The girl is responding very well to the treatment,” Machika said.
There was joy at Dowa District Hospital as two young mothers gave birth to triplets each.
The mothers, Catherine Saukani Dikilani, aged 22 and Georgina Howard, 21, whose husband abandoned her recently, delivered their babies at 11am and 4.40pm, respectively.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Boma la Dhi Phi Phi Lampha ana awiri ku DOWA
Legal Aid ndi a Mabungwe tapitani uku mwathandize family iyi to sue the Hospital this is madness ana a 2kgs zoona mungawatulutse zoona kukakhala kumudzi zimayi kutulutsaa ana 4 simpanoyi sue them please Matron wa mtundu wanji uyu kulolola kutultsa ana and yet akudziwa kwa nsakambewa magetsi madzi aukhondo kulibe ndalila mokweza ndithu
this is pure negligence! why were they discharged?
I agree totallu with ‘Bystander’, why were they discharged in that condition? Negligence of duty could be one of the reasons! Who are the DHO and Matrons for the hospital? Total shame
Why were they discharged when they were known to be underweight? That’s fatal negligence on the part of the hospital
I totally agree with u sir. Last week we heard the hospital officials saying they will discharge the children once they reach 2.5kgs. Now we hear they were underweight and discharged. If i was the parent i’d sue the hospital and we all have the proof. This is so bad,instead of helping the kids to live,they helped in killing.