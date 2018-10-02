Two of Dowa family’s triplets die, survivor re-admitted to hospital

Dowa District Hospital matron Mayamiko Machika has confirmed that two of the triplets born to Catherine and husband, Saukani Dikilani, died in Vinyada village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district a day after being discharged fro the hospital.

Machika said athe deceased – both boys – were under-weight and died within hours of each other.

She said the other baby, a girl, has been re-admitted to the hospital.

“The girl is responding very well to the treatment,” Machika said.

There was joy at Dowa District Hospital as two young mothers gave birth to triplets each.

The mothers, Catherine Saukani Dikilani, aged 22 and Georgina Howard, 21, whose husband abandoned her recently, delivered their babies at 11am and 4.40pm, respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :