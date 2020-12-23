Football in Malawi forced back behind closed doors over Covid resurgence

The return of crowds to sport has suffered a major setback after the country was plunged into new coronavirus restrictions including a ban of public gathering for over 100 people.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has announced restrictions of public gatherings following a surge in Covid-19 cases .

The task force announced that the revised restrictions will be in force for two weeks.

“This means spectators cannot be allowed to watch macthes during the said period,” said Malawi National Sports Council acting chief executive secretary Henry Mereka.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said it was a “setback” coming during the festive season.

The new measures will affect the clash of titans – the famed Blantyre derby – between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers which is set fir January 2 2021.

