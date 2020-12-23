Football in Malawi forced back behind closed doors over Covid resurgence

December 23, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

The return of crowds to sport has suffered a major setback after the country was plunged into new  coronavirus restrictions including a ban of public gathering for over 100 people.

Nyamilandu: Setback

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has announced  restrictions of  public gatherings  following a surge in Covid-19 cases .

The task force announced that the revised restrictions will be in force  for two weeks.

“This means spectators cannot be allowed to watch macthes during the said  period,” said Malawi National Sports Council  acting chief executive secretary Henry Mereka.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said it was a “setback” coming during the festive season.

The new measures will affect the clash of titans – the famed Blantyre derby  –  between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers  which is set fir January 2 2021.

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala
5 hours ago

Which football? Can u call what happens in our stadiums kuti ndi football? Shame of a sports organization. Standards very low. Learn from Zambia or Zimbabwe. They even have soccer stars playing in premier League. Kuno koma ku Mozambique ndi theba

