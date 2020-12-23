Minister Roy Kachale talks tough on smuggling: Launches new products from Castel Malawi

Minister of Industry Roy Kachale has issued a stern warning on smuggling, stressing that the practice is depriving Malawi of the much-needed resources to implement various social and economic development projects.

Kachale has since issued a stern warning against continued smuggling of products, including beverages into Malawi saying the Tonse administration will not tolerate the malpractice to continue.

The minister issued the warning Friday night in Blantyre when Castel Malawi Limited launched four new products.

The products have already hit the market.

The minister emphasized that smuggling of products into the country does not only have potential of killing local Industries but also poses serious health hazards to the people of Malawi due to consumption of unregulated products.

“My ministry has already started making good progress in addressing some of the challenges local Industries are facing through policy reviews, enactment of necessary laws and engaging in positive discussions with relevant stakeholders on matters affecting Industry,” said Kachale.

“For instance on the issue of smuggling and sell of illicit imported products, my ministry together with the ministry of Trade, has established a High Level Task Force involving Cabinet ministers, senior government officials as well as captains of the Industry, which will be working on a common solution to this problem,” he added.

On the new products which Castel Malawi has launched, the minister who graced the accession as the guest of honour said this is a positive development and has no doubt that the new products will be loved by many just like other Castel products such as Sobo Squash.

He however asked local Industries to come up with products that can compete favourably on the market in terms of quality and price as a way of dealing with proliferation of smuggled goods.

Castel Malawi managing Director Herve Milhade has since asked government to create a conducive environment for local Industries to grow by among others reviewing taxes.

The new products Castel Malawi has launched Booster cider, Banana mama, Brush and Mujito.

