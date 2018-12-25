Football mourns Mlatho Mponela owner: Max Phiri made impossible dreams come true

Numb with shock! Malawi soccer fraternity has been engulfed with a sombre atmosphere following the demise of Maxwell Phiri, proprietor of the newly promoted Mlatho Mponera Football Club to the country’s top flight league from the Chipiku Premier Division.

Mlatho Mponela owner Maxwell Phiri the man who helped the Dowa based club to ‘dream the impossible’

​Phiri was involved in a car accident at around ten o’clock at night on 23rd December, 2018 at Tsamba area along Masasa-Golomoti S127 road.

A statement from Dedza Police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu said the accident occured at Tsamba area on Masasa-Golomoti Road when the vehicle Phiri was driving, a Toyota Hilux registration NS 3396, swerved to the nearside of the road after reportedly failing to negotiate a bend.

Following the impact, he sustained a fractured right arm and died at Dedza District Hospital due to severe loss of blood. The two passengers were unhurt.

The vehicle had its windscreen cracked and mirrors broken.

Phiri, aged 39, hailed from Mavenje Village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji District.

The Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has expressed deep shock on the death of Maxwell Phiri, describing him as a patriotic citizen and someone who had passion for Malawi football.

Apart from being Mlatho Mponela FC patron, Phiri was the managing director of Mlatho Technologies, the team’s sponsors.

At the start of the current season, the late Phiri had said his dream was to see the club winning the Chipiku Stores Central Region Football Association Premier Division championship to earn promotion into the TNM Super League, a feat which was duly accomplished.

It remains to be seen how the club will move forward. For the time being, however, speculation about football feels irrelevant.

