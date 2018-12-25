Atupele Muluzi hails BB success: Minister spreads HIV testing message at title crowning match

Atupele Muluzi says self-testing kit could help stop new infections and unnecessary deaths.

Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi encourages HIV self test to highlight the need for people to know their status and help the fight to save lives.

Atupele Muluzi , who was heading the sponsorship and ownership of Malawi football power house Nyasa Big Bullets when former President Bakili Muluzi sponsored the club, has congratulated Bullets on its TNM Super League success.

Football promoting HIV self testing

He congratulated Bullets after he watched the club at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Monday as the champions came from behind to beat Civil Sporting Club 2-1 and break the league’s 11-year points’ record and officially crowned champions.

Atupele, a devoted football lover, who is also Minister of Health took advantage of the match to spread the HIV self-testing message.

“I would like to congratulate Nyasa Big Bullets, their fans and everyone connected with the club, on their success. It’s a fantastic achievement to win with 71 points, a historical margin since TNM started sponsoring the top flight league in 2007,” said Muluzi.

Bullets have as well extended their Super League winning record to 14. They are currently a team with the most Super League honours in the country since inception in 1986. They are followed by Silver Strikers (eight) and Wanderers (six).

Muluzi and Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Grace Chiumia presented the trophy to Bullets captain John Lanjesi, who jovially surrendered it to the club’s chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya.

“It was great to watch the champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Sportimh in the last game of the year,” said Muluzi.

He also thanked Football Association of Malawi and Super League of Malawi for “helping me sore as the message of HIV testing [at the stadium].”

