Malawians should deeply reflect on their spiritual life, says Mutharika: President uses Christmas speech to preach tolerance

As Presudent Peter Mutharika spends Christmas at the presidential lakeside resort at Chikoko Bay in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, with his family, he has used his Christmas message to call for peace, humility , tolerance and unity in the country, especially with the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections around the corner.

President Mutharika: Malawi is a are a God-fearing nation. Let us wish one another love, peace and unity.

Christmas on December 25 is a day when Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking through presidential press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika said he hopes that Malawians will use this moment to “reflect deeply on their spiritual life.”

And in a written Christmas Day message made available to Nyasa Times, the President urge Malawiand to emulate the character of Jesus Christ to strengthen their spiritual standing and promote good citizenship to the nation.

The first couple has asked Malawiand to use the festive season to promote love, peace, unity, humility and torelance for one another “just as Jesus did while on earth.”

He asked Malawians to show a spirit of sacrifice and pray for the less fortunate Malawians who are unable to celebrate with the rest of the citizens.

Mutharika asked Malawians to be grateful to God for peace and pray for continued prosperity in the country.

He said in the past four-and-a-half years he has been at the helm, the country has overcome several challenges, including floods, drought and hunger.

Said Mutharika: “We are a God-fearing nation. Let us wish one another love, peace and unity. Let us wish our country love, peace and unity. And let us pray for love, peace and unity in our country.”

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has advised Makawianx to exercise caution and responsibility to avoid loss of lives during this festive season.

