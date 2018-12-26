Joyce Banda storms Lilongwe for PP end of year rallies

Former president and People’s Party, PP, leader Joyce Banda has a message for people of Lilongwe as she is geared to hold a gigantic rally slated for December, 27 in the capital.

Joyce Banda to run for presidency

According to the party’s Vice President for the central region Beatrice Mwale, Banda will address a public rally at Area 23 police ground in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A Tsabango.

“Dr. Joyce Banda believes there is a way to help the vulnerable and the underprivileged, a social responsibility a government can undertake to uplift lives of its citizens. Hence the need for her to share her vision with the people of Lilongwe,” said Mwale.

Mwale said the former Malawi leader believes provision of loans for small scale businesses, rural housing project such as Mudzi transformation as well as social cash transfer.

This she said is a big reason for her to celebrate the year ending, with the people.

As if this is not enough, the pre-new year tour will take Banda to Bembeke demonstration school ground in Dedza on Friday, December 28.

According to Mwale, the climax of it all will be on 30th when the former President will address a mother of all rallies at Songani, in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba.

” As a caring leader, she has to be with the people during this festive season,” said Mwale.

The PP leader has all along been an advocate of rural electrification saying portable and accessible energy is the way to go in a quest to deal away with wanton cut down of trees, as a solution environmental degradation.

Banda is currently going around the country sharing what she has to offer for Malawians.

