Joyce Banda storms Lilongwe for PP end of year rallies

December 26, 2018 Arnold Mnelemba 8 Comments

Former president and People’s Party, PP, leader Joyce Banda has a message for people of Lilongwe as she is geared to hold a gigantic rally slated for December, 27 in the capital.

  • Joyce Banda to run for presidency

According to the party’s Vice President for the central region Beatrice Mwale, Banda will address a public rally at Area 23 police ground in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A Tsabango.

“Dr. Joyce Banda believes there is a way to help the vulnerable and the underprivileged, a social responsibility a government can undertake to uplift lives of its citizens. Hence the need for her to share her vision with the people of Lilongwe,” said Mwale.

Mwale said the former Malawi leader believes provision of loans for small scale businesses, rural housing project such as Mudzi transformation as well as social cash transfer.

This she said is a big reason for her to celebrate the year ending, with the people.

As if this is not enough, the pre-new year tour will take Banda to Bembeke demonstration school ground in Dedza on Friday, December 28.

According to Mwale, the climax of it all will be on 30th when the former President will address a mother of all rallies at Songani, in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba.

” As a caring leader, she has to be with the people during this festive season,” said Mwale.

The PP leader has all along been an advocate of rural electrification saying portable and accessible energy is the way to go in a quest to deal away with wanton cut down of trees, as a solution environmental degradation.

Banda is currently going around the country sharing what she has to offer for Malawians.

Apumbwa
Guest
Apumbwa

No more CASHGATE please, tiwone zina mwina dziko lingatukuke, awa zidawalaka kale

7 hours ago
Shack
Guest
Shack

Where has she been?

8 hours ago
Mtenzi Mzungu
Guest
Mtenzi Mzungu

Ndege inayenda bwanji?

10 hours ago
Ndaonavino
Guest
Ndaonavino

You had your time Mum! please just rest. if your were knocked out while you were on driving seat what will happen now since you are a passenger? prevention is better than cure.

10 hours ago
Jolex
Guest
Jolex

A chitsiru Awa . Wants to help utm but they’ will all lose

11 hours ago
Yao king
Guest
Yao king

What joyce banda still wnt? U was a president what did you do? What is it of being president that you can not do while you are not?you still ena steal from people.? Umaganiza kuti wadzelu ndiwe wekha palibenso ena? Apanseni ena chance fool!!!! Get life and start living

11 hours ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Masteni akulimbalimbabe eti, sanamvetse 2014 ija?

16 hours ago
Makwinja
Guest
Makwinja

Leaders should encourage people to work hard.Development comes with hard working people.Hand outs should be avoided unless otherwise.

16 minutes ago

