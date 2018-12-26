Chilima encourages Malawians to face 2019 with hope: ‘Time to change and fix our challenges’

December 26, 2018 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said with the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections drawing closer, Malawians should approach 2019 with an open mind as they prepare to vote in the watershed elections.

Chilima:It is time to change and fix our challenges

Chilima, speaking through his special adviser on economic affairs Milward Tobias, further encourages Malawians to face 2019 with hope and confidence that through the ballot, “it is time to change and fix our challenges.”

Reads a statement from the Office of the Vice-President: “We cannot continue with the laissez faire or business as usual approach to governance and expect meaningful development.”

The Vice-President parted ways with Mutharika as he dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June and was last week elected unopposed as presidential candidate for the new political party UTM.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, who is a;so a member of Chilima’s UTM party,

urged people to tread carefully and vote wisely in elections.

He said: “Think carefully as we move towards elections next year. Watch out for wolves in sheep skins, those that disguise themselves as statesmen. Remember, voting happens in a day, but suffering and frustrations can be a long five years.”

Malawi will hold elections for president, members of parliament and local government councillors on May 21 2019.

Ndatopa
Ndatopa

NZOTHEKA! A New Dawn is in the horizon, we are sick and tired of being sick and tired, change can’t come soon enough, Malawi needs a reset button, we need a new direction, we can’t go on like this,

Kaka
Kaka

Bomaaà,koma tumuzaninso zitunzi amza anthu amend akukezeka ku mipikasano yake

faith
faith

sure vice president 2019 utm bomaaaaaa , you know where Malawian problems lies

Reure
Reure

Chilima is not NEW. He is a continuation of the past.

Wiseman
Wiseman

Nothing new from you big

Finye
Finye

Pathfinder ndi chitsiru zako Pyuta mwachedwatu lero kuchita comment zopoira. Nchacha sanakutumizire yabooka? SKC bomaaa!

JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

KKKKKKK aise Finye mpakana kukwiya chifukwa suukuona ma comment anga? Ayi ada ndili busy kumvetsa banja langa kukoma mnyengo ino komanso kukonzekela budget yapabanja ya chakachamawa kuti ndisadzatukwane boma ngati ena a ulesinu. Ada inetu mfundo za chilima sizimandimaliza chifuka ndizokopela either ku cabinet olo ku MCP.

Dulli
Dulli

If you use vulgar language here, all it shows is the depth of your shallow thinking, kutha ma plan, and how you cannot decide for Malawians.

Make Malawi Great
Make Malawi Great

New Year New Party New Government New Things New Malawi! #Zitheka

