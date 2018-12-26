Chilima encourages Malawians to face 2019 with hope: ‘Time to change and fix our challenges’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said with the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections drawing closer, Malawians should approach 2019 with an open mind as they prepare to vote in the watershed elections.

Chilima:It is time to change and fix our challenges

Chilima, speaking through his special adviser on economic affairs Milward Tobias, further encourages Malawians to face 2019 with hope and confidence that through the ballot, “it is time to change and fix our challenges.”

Reads a statement from the Office of the Vice-President: “We cannot continue with the laissez faire or business as usual approach to governance and expect meaningful development.”

The Vice-President parted ways with Mutharika as he dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June and was last week elected unopposed as presidential candidate for the new political party UTM.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, who is a;so a member of Chilima’s UTM party,

urged people to tread carefully and vote wisely in elections.

He said: “Think carefully as we move towards elections next year. Watch out for wolves in sheep skins, those that disguise themselves as statesmen. Remember, voting happens in a day, but suffering and frustrations can be a long five years.”

Malawi will hold elections for president, members of parliament and local government councillors on May 21 2019.

