Great angels, Kamuzu Barracks impress as South Africa’s Sechaba disappoint

The Christmas gospel show organised by the Great Angels as one way of

commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ in Lilongwe lived up to its

billing except for one flaw- South Africa’s Sechaba.



Sechaba who was supposed to be on stage around 530 pm did not show up

up until somrthin g to seven to the displeasure of patrons some of who

had even paid as much as K10,000 to attend the event.



The show which took place at the Bingu International Convention

Centre on Monday, Christmas day, attracted a huge crowd never seen in

Lilongwe in the recent past.



By 3pm the huge BICC auditorium was bursting in its seams with more

and more people seeking seats, eager to watch some of the best gospel

groups in the country.



Master of ceremonies PLFM’s Ali Kalichero did a splendid job keeping

the patrons on their toes and occasionally sending them into stitches

of laughter with his jokes.



First on the stage was Precious Fazili who perfomed to the

satisafcation of the crowd judging by the ululation and hand clapping

at the end of his performance.



After Fazili it was the turn of Peter Uyu Mulangeni who also sent the

multitude into a frenzy especially with his hit song Wandikweza Ine

Yahweh.



Some eager fanatics could not resist but to take to the dance floor

and boy what a marvel it was to see the multitude sing along.



To add fuel to already burning fire was The Marvelous Deeds who

performed about four songs and almost the jampacked hall was a

cacophony of noise not of disapproval but approving what they were

seeing on stage.



If what Marvelouis Deeds could be described as great, then Kamuzu

Barracks Gospel Singers performance could best be described as

mesmerizing.



Mimicking their military drills the soldiers from Chiwoko astounded

many with their stage work and their songs especially Mulowerepo was

the toast of the day.



The soldiers who looked very fit could also urged the crowd to do

some military drills alongside them as one way of fighting ‘non

communicable diseases’.



The soldiers who performed for over an hour were nearly forced back on

stage by the demanding crowd which seemingly looked had not had enough

of the group.



But as they say all the good things come to an end and they had to leave.

Great Angels led by the Zonda brothers were the next act and as usual

did not disappoint.



Their performance was a climax to show which was boiling by each hour

and their songs such as Samadziwa Kanthu, Musalore Mbuye had everybody standing and singing along.



Their stage work was also splendid and for the firt time they

performed occasionally seated unlike in the past when they could spend

over four housrs standing.



But what was supposed to be the fitting closure, Sechaba, that is when

disappointment crept in, the South African who supposed to come on

stage early came late and the break in between the Great Angels and

Sechaba infuriated the audience with some shouting innuendos.



When he finally took to stage Sechaba kept constantly complaining of

the mike and one time took time of to lecture the crowd on the

importance of Christmas as he was waiting for the engineers to put

their act together.



Just to confirm that they had had enough of the South African many

patrons walked out on him as he was still performing.



“It was good show but the last act spoiled everything. We paid a lot

of money to watch him but he came on the stage late. This is very bad

and next time the organisers must work on this,” Area 36 based Barbara

Phiri said in an interview.



Great Angels Director Ephraim Zonda also described the show as god but

asked for more time to give out more details on the delays by the maic

act Sechaba to take to the stage.



“We are happy with the turn out but on why Sechaba turned up late I

can comment on that one later on,” said Zonda.



Lilongwe based business person Zachariah Nyirenda bought all the

return tickets for Sechaba and his crew and he was applauded by the

gathering for his geasture.



During the event Mlatho Mponela Football Club Director late Maxwell

Phiri who died in a road accident last week was also remembered. A one

minute silence was observed on his behalf.



Other notable people who attended the event included Kiswell Dakamau,

MCP MP Ulemu Msungama and soccer stars such as Lucky Malata.

