Great angels, Kamuzu Barracks impress as South Africa’s Sechaba disappoint

The Christmas gospel show organised by the Great Angels as one way of
commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ in Lilongwe lived up to its
billing except for one flaw- South Africa’s Sechaba.
Sechaba who was supposed to be on stage around 530 pm did not show up
up until somrthin g to seven to the displeasure of patrons some of who
had even paid as much as K10,000 to attend the event.
The show which took place at the Bingu International Convention
Centre on Monday, Christmas day, attracted a huge crowd never seen in
Lilongwe in the recent past.
By 3pm the huge BICC auditorium was bursting in its seams with more
and more people seeking seats, eager to watch some of the best gospel
groups in the country.
Master of ceremonies PLFM’s Ali Kalichero did a splendid job keeping
the patrons on their toes and occasionally sending them into stitches
of laughter with his jokes.
First on the stage was Precious Fazili who perfomed to the
satisafcation of the crowd judging by the ululation and hand clapping
at the end of his performance.
After Fazili it was the turn of Peter Uyu Mulangeni who also sent the
multitude into a frenzy especially with his hit song Wandikweza Ine
Yahweh.
Some eager fanatics could not resist but to take to the dance floor
and boy what a marvel it was to see the multitude sing along.
To add fuel to already burning fire was The Marvelous Deeds who
performed about four songs and almost the jampacked hall was a
cacophony of noise not of disapproval but approving what they were
seeing on stage.
If what Marvelouis Deeds could be described as great, then Kamuzu
Barracks Gospel Singers performance could best be described as
mesmerizing.
Mimicking their military drills the soldiers from Chiwoko astounded
many with their stage work and their songs especially Mulowerepo was
the toast of the day.
The soldiers who looked very fit could also urged the crowd to do
some military drills alongside them as one way of fighting ‘non
communicable diseases’.
The soldiers who performed for over an hour were nearly forced back on
stage by the demanding crowd which seemingly looked had not had enough
of the group.
But as they say all the good things come to an end and they had to leave.
Great Angels led by the Zonda brothers were the next act and as usual
did not disappoint.
Their performance was a climax to show which was boiling by each hour
and their songs such as Samadziwa Kanthu, Musalore Mbuye had everybody standing and singing along.
Their stage work was also splendid and for the firt time they
performed occasionally seated unlike in the past when they could spend
over four housrs standing.
But what was supposed to be the fitting closure, Sechaba, that is when
disappointment crept in, the South African who supposed to come on
stage early came late and the break in between the Great Angels and
Sechaba infuriated the audience with some shouting innuendos.
When he finally took to stage Sechaba kept constantly complaining of
the mike and one time took time of to lecture the crowd on the
importance of Christmas as he was waiting for the engineers to put
their act together.
Just to confirm that they had had enough of the South African many
patrons walked out on him as he was still performing.
“It was good show but the last act spoiled everything. We paid a lot
of money to watch him but he came on the stage late. This is very bad
and next time the organisers must work on this,” Area 36 based Barbara
Phiri said in an interview.
Great Angels Director Ephraim Zonda also described the show as god but
asked for more time to give out more details on the delays by the maic
act Sechaba to take to the stage.
“We are happy with the turn out but on why Sechaba turned up late I
can comment on that one later on,” said Zonda.
Lilongwe based business person Zachariah Nyirenda bought all the
return tickets for Sechaba and his crew and he was applauded by the
gathering for his geasture.
During the event Mlatho Mponela Football Club Director late Maxwell
Phiri who died in a road accident last week was also remembered. A one
minute silence was observed on his behalf.
Other notable people who attended the event included Kiswell Dakamau,
MCP MP Ulemu Msungama and soccer stars such as Lucky Malata.
