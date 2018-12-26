Green Mwamondwe falls miserably in DPP elections

Former deputy high commissioner to Zimbabwe, Green Mwamondwe, has miserably failed in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections for Karonga north west constituency.
Mwamondwe, who was also the legislature for the area, was competing with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) John Bond Kamwambi.
Kamwambi won with over 1500 votes while Mwamondwe got 3 votes.
On councillor primaries, Smart Mwakayira went unopposed on Rukuru ward after his competitor Wavisanga Silungwe escaped from the race at eleventh hour due to lack of support.
Both Kamwambi and Mwakayira vowed to continue develop the area if won the coming polls.
Kamwambi will face the renowned business tycoon and owner of interline bus company, Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who will contest under Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to roll out the nomination process from January 4 2019, political parties have less than 14 days to come up with a conclusive list of candidates for parliamentary and local government elections.
Wavifyontha
MALAWIANS NEED NEW FACES IN POLITICAL CIRCLES –‘ ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !!! THESE MULTIPARTY CROOKS /LEADERS HAVE WASTED OUR TAXES MONEY FOR THEIR PERSONAL GAINS -‘-
At least some relatives gave him the vote!
Borrow a leaf
Karonga no time to clap greedy politicians
Political parties have left less than 14 days to come up with a conclusive list of candidates and yet PP and UTM haven’t started anything yet? Are these parties serious? What the fuck!