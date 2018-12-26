Green Mwamondwe falls miserably in DPP elections

Former deputy high commissioner to Zimbabwe, Green Mwamondwe, has miserably failed in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections for Karonga north west constituency.

Green Mwamondwe gets only 3 people behind him

Mwamondwe, who was also the legislature for the area, was competing with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) John Bond Kamwambi.

Kamwambi won with over 1500 votes while Mwamondwe got 3 votes.

On councillor primaries, Smart Mwakayira went unopposed on Rukuru ward after his competitor Wavisanga Silungwe escaped from the race at eleventh hour due to lack of support.

Both Kamwambi and Mwakayira vowed to continue develop the area if won the coming polls.

Kamwambi will face the renowned business tycoon and owner of interline bus company, Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who will contest under Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to roll out the nomination process from January 4 2019, political parties have less than 14 days to come up with a conclusive list of candidates for parliamentary and local government elections.

