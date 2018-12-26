Green Mwamondwe falls miserably in DPP elections

December 26, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Former deputy high commissioner to Zimbabwe, Green Mwamondwe, has miserably failed in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections for Karonga north west constituency.

Green Mwamondwe gets only 3 people behind him

Mwamondwe, who was also the legislature for the area, was competing with the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) John Bond Kamwambi.

Kamwambi won with over 1500 votes while Mwamondwe got 3 votes.

On councillor primaries, Smart Mwakayira went unopposed on Rukuru ward after his competitor Wavisanga Silungwe escaped from the race at eleventh hour due to lack of support.

Both Kamwambi and Mwakayira vowed to continue develop the area if won the coming polls.

Kamwambi will face the renowned business tycoon and owner of interline bus company, Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who will contest under Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to roll out the nomination process from January 4 2019, political parties have less than 14 days to come up with a conclusive list of candidates for parliamentary and local government elections.

Dingase
Guest
Dingase

Wavifyontha

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
SUPER NATURAL MIRACLES
Guest
SUPER NATURAL MIRACLES

MALAWIANS NEED NEW FACES IN POLITICAL CIRCLES –‘ ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !!! THESE MULTIPARTY CROOKS /LEADERS HAVE WASTED OUR TAXES MONEY FOR THEIR PERSONAL GAINS -‘-

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

At least some relatives gave him the vote!

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Richard
Guest
Richard

Borrow a leaf
Karonga no time to clap greedy politicians

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

Political parties have left less than 14 days to come up with a conclusive list of candidates and yet PP and UTM haven’t started anything yet? Are these parties serious? What the fuck!

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

