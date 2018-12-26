MP Lonzo floored in DPP primaries: Thoko Tembo gets party ticket in Neno North

Contrary to many primary elections that were marred with many
irregularities and rigging, on Monday, Neno North DPP electoral
college delivered a peaceful and perfect primary elections at Neno
stadium where the incumbent legislator of the area Emmanuel Lonzo lost
the elections to the youthful politician Thoko Tembo.
Thoko Tembo, a son to the former Director of Malawi Broadcasting
Corporation (MBC) Dr. Benson Tembo, won the elections with a landslide
to represent Neno North as DPP candidate in the May 21, 2019
tripartite elections.
DPP deputy regional governor for Central region David Kambalame, who
was the presiding officer, said the confirmed results showed Tembo polled
562 votes against Lonzo who got 267 while another contestant Steve
Chagunda had 148 votes.
Just after Kambalame announced the results, Lonzo took the microphone
and gave a concession speech and Chagunda followed the same where he
congratulated Thoko Tembo for securing a landslide victory in the
elections and wish him well to represent the party in the
parliamentary polls next year.
Kambalame congratulates the delegates at the elections for peaceful
elections that saw hundreds of them flock to vote despite unfriendly
weather in most parts of the district.
He also thanked the contestants who ensured their supporters behaved
in a democratic and mature manner.
“Let me admit that, we have conducted several primary elections since
we started last Month, but this one has turned to be the most orderly
and perfect elections, I salute you people of Neno North and mostly I
give thumbs up to the two gentlemen who have lost today and accepted
the results willingly,” said Kambalame.
When asked if he is going to abide to DPP regulations of supporting
the winning candidate, Lonzo said he will conduct consultations
meetings with his advisors and other people before he make final
decision on his next political move.
DPP district governor for Neno Elias Chiomba he has asked Emmanuel
Lonzo to abide to his word by giving his support to Thoko Tembo so
that they should not divide the party as they are going into elections
in May 2019.
Lonzo joins a list of sitting members of parliament who have lost in
DPP primary elections this week alone including Themba Mkandawire who
lost to Chippie Mpinganjira in Blantyre city central, Davie Dalirani
who has lost to Justice Chatika in Blantyre Bangwe, Victor White Mbewe
who lost to Sameer Suleman and Peter Kumpalume who has also lost in
Blantyre Rural West.
Meanwhile DPP primaries in Neno South constituency which was supposed
to be held on the same day has been called off to a later day due to
disagreements over who should vote and accusations of bribery and
cheating by some candidates.
In Neno South there are 6 candidates that are competing in DPP
primaries including the incumbent Mary Maulidi Khembo, veteran
Broadcaster Patrick Kamkwatira, councillor for Lisungwi Ward who want to switch from being a councilor to MP Patrick Mwale, Barry Kasamba,
Chimwemwe Njoloma and Joe Mandowa.
