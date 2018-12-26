MP Lonzo floored in DPP primaries: Thoko Tembo gets party ticket in Neno North

Candidates set for primaries

Voters run for Thoko Tembo

Contrary to many primary elections that were marred with many

irregularities and rigging, on Monday, Neno North DPP electoral

college delivered a peaceful and perfect primary elections at Neno

stadium where the incumbent legislator of the area Emmanuel Lonzo lost

the elections to the youthful politician Thoko Tembo.



Thoko Tembo wins party ticket for Neno North

Thoko Tembo, a son to the former Director of Malawi Broadcasting

Corporation (MBC) Dr. Benson Tembo, won the elections with a landslide

to represent Neno North as DPP candidate in the May 21, 2019

tripartite elections.



DPP deputy regional governor for Central region David Kambalame, who

was the presiding officer, said the confirmed results showed Tembo polled

562 votes against Lonzo who got 267 while another contestant Steve

Chagunda had 148 votes.



Just after Kambalame announced the results, Lonzo took the microphone

and gave a concession speech and Chagunda followed the same where he

congratulated Thoko Tembo for securing a landslide victory in the

elections and wish him well to represent the party in the

parliamentary polls next year.

Kambalame congratulates the delegates at the elections for peaceful

elections that saw hundreds of them flock to vote despite unfriendly

weather in most parts of the district.



He also thanked the contestants who ensured their supporters behaved

in a democratic and mature manner.



“Let me admit that, we have conducted several primary elections since

we started last Month, but this one has turned to be the most orderly

and perfect elections, I salute you people of Neno North and mostly I

give thumbs up to the two gentlemen who have lost today and accepted

the results willingly,” said Kambalame.



When asked if he is going to abide to DPP regulations of supporting

the winning candidate, Lonzo said he will conduct consultations

meetings with his advisors and other people before he make final

decision on his next political move.



DPP district governor for Neno Elias Chiomba he has asked Emmanuel

Lonzo to abide to his word by giving his support to Thoko Tembo so

that they should not divide the party as they are going into elections

in May 2019.

Lonzo joins a list of sitting members of parliament who have lost in

DPP primary elections this week alone including Themba Mkandawire who

lost to Chippie Mpinganjira in Blantyre city central, Davie Dalirani

who has lost to Justice Chatika in Blantyre Bangwe, Victor White Mbewe

who lost to Sameer Suleman and Peter Kumpalume who has also lost in

Blantyre Rural West.



Meanwhile DPP primaries in Neno South constituency which was supposed

to be held on the same day has been called off to a later day due to

disagreements over who should vote and accusations of bribery and

cheating by some candidates.



In Neno South there are 6 candidates that are competing in DPP

primaries including the incumbent Mary Maulidi Khembo, veteran

Broadcaster Patrick Kamkwatira, councillor for Lisungwi Ward who want to switch from being a councilor to MP Patrick Mwale, Barry Kasamba,

Chimwemwe Njoloma and Joe Mandowa.

