UNICEF, TNM launch Internet of Good Things

After a successful collaboration on U-Report, UNICEF Malawi and Telekom Networks Malawi PLC (TNM) have now unveiled the Internet of Good Things (IoGT) https://mw.goodinternet.org.

Good partnership : UNICEF /TNM

IoGT aims to bring positive change by providing free information on education and health.

Every TNM user can access IoGT for free from their TNM.org application and read about maternal health, hygiene, emergency information like Cholera, drought or flooding.

By connecting to IoGT, people can access localized, updated, quality content from their mobile devices, at any time.

Johannes Wedenig, UNICEF Malawi Representative said UNICEF continues to foster meaningful partnerships with mobile network operators in Malawi to increase the reach of its messages.

“Our collaboration with TNM on U-Report has enabled us to give young people a voice on issues that affect them. With IoGT, UNICEF and TNM will bring locally relevant information to the people,” explained Wedenig.

Globally, IoGT mobile sites have been accessed by 25 million users since 2015. The platform allows everyone to acquire new knowledge and skills so that more children can be protected from violence, harm and disease and can grow to their full potential.

Any TNM user with a smartphone can access this information free of charge via TNM.org. Other users can get connected through Freebasics app.

Eric Valentine, TNM’s Acting Chief Executive Officer said TNM is happy tosupport UNICEF Malawi in using technology for good.

TNM’s purpose is to connect people, change lives and create possibilities. In this collaboration with UNICEF, TNM is proud to be part of the effort to change the lives of people in Malawi through this IoGT initiative “TNM will distribute tablets to schools in Dedza as pilot district for IoGT – with the hope of replicating it nationwide,”said Valentine

TNM has also supported IoGT by marketing the platform through mass SMS broadcasts, digital ads and a social media campaign.

