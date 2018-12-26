Santa Klaus Chilima spread some festive cheer at Nkhoma hospital

Chilima visited the hospital to spread some festive cheer as a ‘Stand-in Santa’.

Chilima visits Nkhoma Mission Hospital To Surprise Them As ‘Stand-In Santa’

Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima clad in a ‘Santa Claus’ attire visited and cheered the sick at Nkhoma Mission hospital in the outskirts of Lilongwe on Boxing Day to spread some festive cheer this as a ‘Stand-in Santa’.



Merry Christmas: Mrs MaryChilima act of kindness, sharing gifts to patients at hospital on Christmas, class act all the way.

Accompanied by wife Mary, who was also dressed in red Christmas attire, Chilima toured the maternity ward , children ward, burns unit, general ward before meeting hospital staff.



Most patients were surprised to see the Vice President personally carrying the gift bag and presenting the gifts on his own.



He cheered and cracked jokes with patients as he gave them presents.

Later on Chilima said he decided to visit the hospital following an invitation from Nkhoma Synod CCAP officials when he congregated at the mission a few months back.



“You know Christmas time is the time people celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ mostly with family and friends but there are others like the patients here he could not be with their families as they are in hospital so we decided to be with them and share the gifts,” said Chilima.



The hospital is run by Nkhoma CCAP.



Hospital officials thanked the Vice President for his humility and for visiting the hospital and cheer the sick during Christmas.

Many social media users praised Chilima for his act of kindness.

