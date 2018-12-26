Santa Klaus Chilima spread some festive cheer at Nkhoma hospital

December 26, 2018 15 Comments
  • Chilima visited the hospital to spread some festive cheer as a ‘Stand-in Santa’.
  • Chilima visits Nkhoma Mission Hospital To Surprise Them As ‘Stand-In Santa’

Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima clad in a ‘Santa Claus’ attire visited and cheered the sick at Nkhoma Mission hospital   in the outskirts of Lilongwe on Boxing Day to spread some festive cheer this as a ‘Stand-in Santa’.

Merry Christmas: Mrs MaryChilima act of kindness, sharing gifts to patients at hospital on Christmas, class act all the way.

Accompanied by wife Mary, who was also dressed in red Christmas attire, Chilima toured the maternity ward , children ward, burns unit, general ward before meeting hospital staff.

Most patients were surprised to see the Vice President personally carrying the gift bag and presenting the gifts on his own. 

He cheered and cracked jokes with patients as he gave them presents. 
Later on Chilima said he decided to visit the hospital following an invitation from Nkhoma Synod CCAP officials when he congregated at the mission a few months back.

“You know Christmas time is the time people celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ mostly with family and friends but there are others like the patients here he could not be with their families as they are in hospital so we decided to be with them and share the gifts,” said Chilima.

The hospital is run by Nkhoma CCAP.

Hospital officials thanked the Vice President for his humility and for visiting the hospital and cheer the sick during Christmas.

Many social media users praised Chilima for his act of kindness.

opportunist
Guest
opportunist

SKC you are wonderful. God should continue blessing u

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Sikusinja
Guest
Sikusinja

Why is it that when he was enjoying the Vice Presidency for the past 4 years he never did this? Now that he wants votes basi atipusise.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Shack
Guest
Shack

Nice. Bringing smiles to the sick. Merry Christmas!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

UTM boma next

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Ndaonavino
Guest
Ndaonavino

Hahahaha mpakana father Christmas at the hospital? I can see that your desperate in need of the presidency. cool down muyaluka nazo kwasalaku

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

This is the way to god , keep it up!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Well done Mr President. Blessed are those that care for the sick. You have my vote so far.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Polomondo
Guest
Polomondo

Sanalawe ncholinjo ameneyu!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Ndadabwa
Guest
Ndadabwa

Santa Clause with Wife?
First time to see it. Hope will be the last time kkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Satana wopemphera
Guest
Satana wopemphera

Watha mapulani baby chilima. He is not showing any presidential traits at all. He is not inspiring any hopes to us Malawians. He is only suitable to be the director of the UTM drama group.

Ana achepa. APM 2019 Boooma!

Ana achepa. APM 2019 Boooma!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago

