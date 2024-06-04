Football violence: Nyasa Bullets offer to repair Silver Stikers ‘smashed’ bus

FCB Nyasa Bullets have said they will help meet the cost of repairing Silver Strikers bus damaged after the team lost 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Supporters allegedly for Bullets went on rampage to break the windows and deflate the tyres after substitute Chinsinsi Maonga’s late goal.

In a statement, released on Tuesday the club management said it was shocked with and disappointed with the acts of violence.

Reads the statement in part: “FCB Nyasa Bullets is shocked and disappointed with acts of violence at the Kamuzu Stadium on 2nd June 2024 during the TNM Super League match against Silver Strikers FC.

“The club believes that football is a sport that brings entertainment to people from all walks of life. Like any other sport, football is patronised by people of different age groups including children. As such, the safety of football stakeholders during matches mustn’t be compromised.”

Bullets have also apologised to Silver Strikers for acts of violence.

“We are deeply saddened by the damage caused to Silver Strikers FC’s team bus during the violence. The club would, therefore, like to extend a heartfelt apology to Silver Strikers FC following the incident. As a team, we will work closely with Silver Strikers FC management to assess and cover the costs of repairing the team bus.”

On the other hand, the People’s Team have welcomed Sulom’s move to investigate the incident.

“The club welcomes the Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) decision to investigate the incidents and punish the perpetrators of the violence. We will fully support Sulom’s investigation into this incident in any way we can, as we are also on the ground to find the perpetrators of the violent incident.”

Silver Strikers chief executive officer Patrick Chimimba commended Bullets, saying they have displayed a spirit of fairplay and maturity.

Bullets’ move is rare as most clubs do not accept such actions by pointing fingers to

