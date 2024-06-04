Flames coach, Mabedi, comes under tense fire for dropping the rejuvenated Gaba

Malawi National Football Coach Patrick Mabedi has come under fire for dropping football star Gabadinho Mhango for the forthcoming the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe and Equatorial Guinea.

The former Orlando Pirates striker, is enjoying a rich vein of form at Morakwa Swallows where he has scored six goals for the top-flight league.

Malawi face Sao Tome and Principe on June 6 at four days later Equatorial Guinea.

A number of frustrated football fans took to the social media to bash the former Flames captain for his shocking decision.

James Chirwa, writing on Facebook said it was unfortunate that Malawi’s South Africa-based star will not play.

“We don’t only go to watch matches for scores, but also to appreciate our superstars. Probably Mabedi doesn’t know that Gaba is our superstar,” he said.

Bishop Chukambiri also said the decision would deny football fans a chance to watch him playing, “Sometimes even if it is not to play them. Just having superstars in the dressing room is a morale booster to the team,” he said.

Jaffali Zagger Nelson chipped in to say Mabedi should appreciate that his experience would have helped the team.

Former FCB Nyasa Bullets players now based in UK Ian Nesta Mhura said coaches are architects of their own downfall.

“As much as he has got the powers to pick whoever he wants, you have to take ego out of the way, irrespective of what’s going on, who’s playing what ,where or how. Gaba is better than many players. You get the best out of him.

Another football fans said while Mabedi is a good coach , the problem with him is he hates him. “Gabadinho Mhango is a good player whether you like it or not.”

Milwald Chiomba sums up saying: “If Mabedi looks for performance, this time around Gaba is in good form here in South African clubs, he is scoring goals. But if looks for age, it’s fine we cannot come up better results. Our team needs experience and new young players.”

The whole squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards), George Medulla Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Innocent Nyasulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders

Chembezi Denis (Al-Qasim SC), Maxwell Paipi, Tatenda M’balaka, Macdonald Lameck, Nickson John Mwase (Silver Strikers), Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaiya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Precious Sambani (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Midfielders

John Banda (UD Songo), Blessings Singini, Wise Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso, Uchizi Vunga, Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers), Lanjesi Nkhoma, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Robert Saizi (Zanaco)

Strikers

Henry Mwayi Kumwenda (Butler Men’s soccer), Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco), Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!