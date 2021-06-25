Form four girl student takes her life in Chitipa

An 18 year old form four girl at Ilinga Private Secondary School in Chitipa district on Wednesday committed suicide by hanging, police have confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Tamala Kayange of Misuku village, Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in the district.

The incident happened in the afternoon hours at Eyaya Mangoline village in the area of T/A Mwaulambia in district.

Tamala was supposed to go to the maize field together with her grandmother but she excused herself saying she wanted to write examination.

Upon return, her grandmother found her hanging under the roof in her bedroom.

Police visited the scene accompanied by health personnel from Chitipa District Hospital.

Post-mortem results show that death was due to suffocation and Police are appealing to the public to seek ways of resolving issues than taking own lives.

