Former board chairperson obtains court injunction at Salima Sugar

April 13, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Former board chairperson of Salima Sugar Company has obtained a court injunction restraining the newly appointed board from operating.
High Court Judge Wezzie Malonda has since granted Shirieesh Betgiri the injunction which lawyer Wapona Kita sought on behalf of the former chairperson.
The injuction restrains the newly reconstituted Board of Directors from taking up their roles.

Betgiri flanked by one of his officials
Kita said with the injunction, the composition of the board will go back to what it was before April 6, 2023.
According to Kita, his client feels the appointment of the new directors contravenes the provisions of the Companies Act and the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association on appointments of directors.
However, the new Board Chairperson for Salima Sugar Company Wester Kosamu says the company has not been served with any injunction.
The parties are to appear before the Judge on the April 24, 2023 for inter partes hearing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP central endorses Mutharika as presidential candidate

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central region chapter has endorsed Peter Mutharika as the presidential candidate to face President Dr....

Close